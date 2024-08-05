Park Place Capital Corp Has $82,000 Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 148,656 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,289 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE RTO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $30.48. 464,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2034 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

