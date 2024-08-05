Park Place Capital Corp Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $20.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $790.64. 1,568,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,103. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $747.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $5,482,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

