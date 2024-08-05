Park Place Capital Corp Has $628,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

