Park Place Capital Corp Has $618,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 10,451,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,181. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

