Park Place Capital Corp Has $39,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.28. 369,018 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.