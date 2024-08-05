Park Place Capital Corp Has $13.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $462.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

