Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

