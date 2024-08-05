Park Place Capital Corp Buys 381 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 354,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.