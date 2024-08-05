Park Place Capital Corp Buys 381 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 354,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
