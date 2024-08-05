Park Place Capital Corp Buys 259 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

