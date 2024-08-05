Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,558 shares during the period. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF makes up about 1.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCV. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 5,279.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 182,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 178,647 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 272,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Stock Performance

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,489 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $319.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

About Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

