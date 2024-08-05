Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.220-13.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.8 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.22-13.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.14.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MSI traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.07. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $410.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

