iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.89. 2,104,793 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

