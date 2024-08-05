iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. 1,607,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,353. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

