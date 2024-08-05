ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.950-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. William Blair raised ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $14.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.41. 227,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,129. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

