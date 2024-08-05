Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

NYSE:FN traded down $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.56. The stock had a trading volume of 517,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,072. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day moving average is $213.54. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

