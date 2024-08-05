ELIS 1-Day Volume Hits $42,649.49 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $42,649.49 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010491 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.18 or 1.00136188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03008256 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,582.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

