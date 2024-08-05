Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

NYSE ELV traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $535.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,405. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

