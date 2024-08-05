Dynex Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,627,549 coins and its circulating supply is 93,626,175 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,586,616.39886425. The last known price of Dynex is 0.42831471 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $752,351.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

