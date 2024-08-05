Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $41.29. 4,088,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,543. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

