Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.