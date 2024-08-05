Davis Capital Management Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,612,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,972. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

