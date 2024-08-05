Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

