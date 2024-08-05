Conflux (CFX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.62 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $540.72 million and approximately $37.62 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,380.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.99 or 0.00569922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00107383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00257352 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00035956 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068721 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,028,511,390 coins and its circulating supply is 4,241,004,506 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,028,238,919.61 with 4,240,738,904.29 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13300805 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $35,685,691.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.