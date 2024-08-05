Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.470 EPS.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $136.22. 308,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

