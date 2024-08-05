Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.9 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.27.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $988,716.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

