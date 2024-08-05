Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Cognex by 303.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 2,322,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,943. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

