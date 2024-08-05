Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.740-6.840 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. 2,342,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,443. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

