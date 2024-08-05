Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 937,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,090. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

