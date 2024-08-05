Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 300,895,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

