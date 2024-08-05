Analyzing Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and AlloVir’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -14.67 AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.66) -0.46

Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Immunovant has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Immunovant and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -53.40% -48.85% AlloVir N/A -98.50% -78.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immunovant and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 15 0 3.00 AlloVir 2 3 1 0 1.83

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $49.73, suggesting a potential upside of 78.45%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,302.60%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Immunovant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlloVir beats Immunovant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.