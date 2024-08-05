American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.740-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.74-1.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

AMH stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 4,077,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

