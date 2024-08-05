Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0528 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $53.95 million and $2.44 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

