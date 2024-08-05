1,180 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

JVAL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 116,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

