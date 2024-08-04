zkSync (ZK) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, zkSync has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One zkSync token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $396.30 million and $100.03 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.1108938 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $94,608,047.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

