Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $394.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $394.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.64.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $322.30 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 607.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 153,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

