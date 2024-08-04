Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $20.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.88 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.60.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $191.31 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.5% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

