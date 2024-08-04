XYO (XYO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $968,408.52

XYO (XYO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $69.05 million and $968,408.52 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,669.08 or 0.99965646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00059708 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00549085 USD and is down -10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,254,864.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

