Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.4 %

Xcel Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 17,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

