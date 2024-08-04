Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.4 %
Xcel Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 17,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
