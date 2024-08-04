Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Xai has a total market cap of $120.73 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xai has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,230,778,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,012,108 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,230,608,990.343449 with 519,842,979.45662403 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.24563958 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,512,662.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

