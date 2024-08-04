Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.5 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.940-0.980 EPS.
Shares of WK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,739. Workiva has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
