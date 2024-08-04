Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 378.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Workday by 83.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 53.7% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.72 on Friday, reaching $214.86. 2,456,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $255.01.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

