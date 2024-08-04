WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Trading Down 2.5%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 178,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 308,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About WonderFi Technologies

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

