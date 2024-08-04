William Blair Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $35.10 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.