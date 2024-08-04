Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.10 million. Willdan Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 345,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at $13,249,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,642 shares of company stock worth $9,959,288 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

