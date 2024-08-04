WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $320,068.33

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $320,068.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00106309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

