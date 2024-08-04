Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $145.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

