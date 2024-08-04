Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 40,025 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,025 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:VRT traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,616,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.