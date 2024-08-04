Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $14,546,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $11.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.63. 4,742,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

