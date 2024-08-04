Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 14,510 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 130,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. 462,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,504 shares of company stock worth $869,278. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

