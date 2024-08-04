Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.48. 979,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $115.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

